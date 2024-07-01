Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Lawyers Back NLC, Say FEC Can't Negotiate for Workers

Lawyers have agreed with organised labour that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) cannot decide on the salaries for Nigerian workers.

One of the lawyers, Mr Abdul. Balogun (SAN) said no law gives FEC the powers to determine how much civil servants should be paid as salaries.

He said, "There is nothing in our law books that gives FEC the powers to deliberate on minimum wage. It is illegal. Any resolution by FEC on minimum wage cannot stand because they do not have the power to come up with any resolution on the matter."

Also, Barrister Daud Bello, a civil rights activist, agreed with the submission of Balogun.

To him, the issue of minimum wage is something that should have been dealt with and decided by now and move on to something else.

"The deliberation on minimum wage has lingered for too long, and I expected that by now, it should have been decided by the appropriate body. FEC has no business deliberating on minimum wage; it is not their duty. Any resolution by the FEC on minimum wage is a violation of the law guiding wages and salaries in the country," he said.