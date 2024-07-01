Africa: AU Sells Nigeria School Feeding Programme to Other African Countries

African Union (AU) has called on African leaders to emulate Nigeria in transitioning its school feeding programme from federal government-led to state government's ownership.

This is just as the AU said at least 65.4 million children in 51 countries now benefit from school feeding in Africa.

The project manager for nutrition and food safety, Africa Union Development Agency - New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD), Ms Kefilwe Rhoba Moalosi, who made this known, singled out Nigeria for praise on the implementation of the school feeding programme.

She spoke during the school feeding stakeholders strategic meeting, which was themed: "Encouraging state-driven implementation and best practices for school feeding towards local agricultural value chain, community engagement and economic development."

Moalosi said the data compiled by the AU in 2019 indicates that the figure drawn from 51 countries represents a massive increase from 38.4 million in 2013.

She also said the development should not be seen as surprising since African leaders, through the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2016, acknowledged the contribution of School Feeding to human resources and capital development in Africa and endorsed the Home-Grown School Feeding to be commemorated annually on March 1.

Moalosi, however, stated that statistics indicate that only 27% of children in sub-Saharan Africa access a school meal, and this affects learning outcomes.

The report states that home-grown school feeding reaches 66 million children in 54 African countries, representing 84 percent of the funding provided by domestic budgets.

She added, "Recent disruptions to African economies add traction to the movement and the need to think local - especially in a continent where farming remains a top source of income and jobs, particularly for women. By working together, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to develop comprehensive programs that address the multifaceted needs of our children--from nutrition and health to education and economic empowerment. Funding for school meal programs coming directly from governments can vary widely.

"Investing in homegrown school feeding programs is not without its challenges, but the rewards far outweigh the costs. As we embark on this journey, let us reaffirm our commitment to our children's well-being and our communities' prosperity.

"Together, we can build a brighter future for generations to come. We will only reach our goal to zero hunger if we all walk together- we must run together towards our goal! With these remarks, once again, thank you very much, Federal Government of Nigeria office of the SSA, to the president challenging to collaborate with AUDA-NEPAD to domesticate the continental school feeding guidelines through the engagement of school feeding implementers, especially at the community level to contribute to the food and nutrition security outcomes.

"Personally, I believe that encouraging state-driven implementation and best practices for school feeding can significantly enhance investments and promote the local agricultural value chain, community engagement, and economic development in school feeding programs in Nigeria.

"School feeding programs play a crucial role in addressing malnutrition and improving children's health and educational outcomes. Promoting local agriculture and investing in homegrown school feeding programs is not merely an expenditure; it is an investment in our collective future.

"By leveraging the resources and capabilities of the state actors, we can transform the lives of millions of children across our nation.

"However, by providing daily meals sourced from local farmers and producers, we ensure that our children receive the essential nutrients they need to thrive in schools and beyond. Each stakeholder brings unique resources and expertise to the table.

"The government can also allocate a portion of its budget or seek donor support for sustainable financing, partnership formation, and facilitate partnerships between government agencies, food suppliers, agricultural producers, financial institutions, technology providers, and community organizations.

"Each partner can contribute resources, expertise, and networks to ensure the success and sustainability of the program. However, several challenges remain in the implementation and transition to HGSF due to the need for coordinated and systematic implementation approaches.

"Many African countries now seek technical assistance in designing, implementing, managing, monitoring, and evaluating HGSF programmes. Additionally, more and more countries seek to improve the quality of the meals regarding nutrition and increase the scale of their HGSF programmes."