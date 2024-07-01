Liberia: Mining - Bea Mountain Distributes Food to Elderly People

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation through its Community Relations Department (CRD) has completed the distribution of food items and cash as part of support to elders within the three clans in Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The BMMC's Elder Support which is done quarterly in Darblo, Mana and Laar Clans is in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by and between Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and the three clans in May 2022.

On behalf of BMMC Management, the food items and cash were delivered on Thursday, June 27, 2024 to the three clans by the Community and Government Affairs Manager, Mr. Alpaslan Özbilge, the Community Relations Advisor, Mrs. Aminata Kamara along with team.

During the distribution, each Clan received one hundred and fifty bags of 25kg rice and thirty tins of oil and a cash amount of $3,750.00 United States Dollars totaling 11,250.00 United States Dollars and four hundred fifty (450) bags of 25kg rice respectively.

Receiving the food items and cash, elders of the three Clans and other local authorities thanked BMMC for living up to its commitment since the MOU was signed in 2022.

In Tahn, the Chief Clerk of Mana Clan, Mr. Sekou Barbu, the Statutory District Superintendent of Gola Konneh and Porkpa Statutory Districts Hon. Kebelu H. Konneh, and the District Commissioner of Gola Konneh District, Hon. Alfred G. Varney also commended BMMC for fulfilling the MOU.

Also speaking, the Clan Chief of Darblo Clan Hon. Tarweh Sherman, General Town Chief, Hon. Augustine Momo and Youth Chairman Mohammed Massaquoi who signed and received the food items on behalf of the elders lauded the company for the level of support given to the elderly over the years.

The local leaders said they will continue to work with Bea Mountain for the common good of the county and to also keep the communities peaceful and safe.