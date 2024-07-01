Ghana: Wode Maya to Teach Ghanaians Facebook Page Monetization

The travel vlogger's decision to help social media users earn money from Facebook comes after Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced in February 2022 that content creators in 20 sub-Saharan African countries would be able to monetize their Facebook content.

Wode Maya, Africa's most influential Youtuber.Ghanaian YouTube Vlogger, Wode Maya, has revealed that he is going to have an educative conversation with a Facebook monetization expert to tutor Ghanaians and social media influencers on how to generate revenue from their Facebook posts.

"I will be live with a Facebook monetization expert to help you monetise Your Facebook page at 4 pm Tonight...Follow us on Facebook(Wodemaya) so you don't miss this," he wrote on his page on X(formerly known as Twitter).

The travel vlogger's decision to help social media users earn money from Facebook comes after Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced in February 2022 that content creators in 20 sub-Saharan African countries including South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Kenya, would be able to monetize their Facebook content.

Content creators would be able to earn money on Facebook through various monetization options, including in-stream ads, live streaming ads, ads on reels, bonuses, and subscriptions, enabling them to turn their content into a profitable business.

As of June 2024, only the following African countries have been approved for monetization on Facebook and Instagram:

Nigeria (Facebook and Instagram) Kenya (Facebook and Instagram) South Africa (Facebook) Egypt (Facebook)

These countries can monetize their Facebook content through features like in-stream ads, live ads, ads on Reels, bonuses, and subscriptions, with Meta to expand monetization options to more African countries in subsequent days.