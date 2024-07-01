Nigeria: 3 Dead, 50 Houses Destroyed As Rain Wreaks Havoc in Yobe

30 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba

At least three people were killed while 7 sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to heavy downpour in Nangere Local Government area of Yobe State.

Daily Trust reports that the tragedy occurred at Tsohon Gari in Nangere Local Government Headquarters this weekend.

It was gathered that over 50 houses were destroyed, rendering several families homeless.

Shuwa Adamu a resident of the community, told Daily Trust that the torrential rain was accompanied by wind.

"The Incident occurred on Friday around 9 AM when many residents were about to start their normal businesses."

"At least 50 shops and houses were destroyed and the life of a seven year old boy was lost too.

"The officials of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency have assessed the level of the damage and carried out validation exercises," he said.

Another resident who identified herself as Halima said the torrential rain and heavy wind led to the killing of three persons and destroyed many properties.

"Over 50 houses were destroyed while 3 people including a seven year old boy, were killed in building collapse."

"The displaced persons who lost their homes were currently staying with their relatives" she said

Responding to the disaster, Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) Dr Goje Muhammad commiserated with the victims.

He said the agency has settled the medical bills of all the injured victims at Nangere General Hospital, adding that the injuries victims were all discharged.

