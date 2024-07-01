Nigeria: Terrorists Will Pay 'Heavy Price' for Borno Suicide Attacks, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in Gwoza local government area of Borno State on Saturday.

President Tinubu, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

The President declared that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

The President stated that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasising that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

President Tinubu, therefore, condoled with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.