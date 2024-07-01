Nigeria: Veteran Actor, Olu Jacobs, Still Alive - Kate Henshaw

30 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Contrary to viral reports on social media on Sunday, legendary Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, is not dead.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Kate Henshaw.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 81-year-old veteran actor has been battling some health challenges for some time now.

It could also be recalled that his wife and veteran actress Joke Sylva had said in a recent interview that her husband's health had changed him significantly, noting that Olu Jacobs was no longer the man she married 37 years ago.

"It hasn't been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality. It is like the person I married, 80 per cent of the time, is no longer there.

"But the thing is this: when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband. He was practically my best friend," she had said.

Joke Sylva added that despite her husband's health challenge, she had not stopped loving him.

"The husband I knew is no longer there for me. This man that is here is someone I still love, but love in a different way," she said.

However, reacting to the recurring social media rumour about Olu Jacobs via her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon, Kate Henshaw described the reports as "all shades of wrong", asking the purveyors of the fake news to stop forthwith.

The actress wrote: "📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌📌HOW YOU PEOPLE PUT UP

RIP POSTS ABOUT SOMEONE WHO IS STILL ALIVE, YEAR IN YEAR OUT IS VERY SICKENING, TBH!!!

You do this to this great man and his family ALL THE TIME!!

It is all shades of wrong!!

Stop for goodness sake!!

UNCLE OLU JACOBS is ALIVE!!!"

