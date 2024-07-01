Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu - Abia Rep Visits Daura, Seeks Buhari's Intervention

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obi Aguocha, has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home to seek his intervention in the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu who is the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been undergoing trial over allegations bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony since 2021.

A statement by his media office said on Sunday said the purpose of Aguocha's visit to President Buhari was to seek his intervention and elicit his support for a political dialogue and constructive engagement that could engender a resolution of the salient issues surrounding the continued detention and trial of Kanu to ensure his release.

The lawmaker during the visit, apologised on behalf of Kanu, appealing for a political dialogue to resolve the matter.

He said, "For the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, especially on the part of my constituent and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I am deeply sorry."Rep Aguocha further expressed his belief that a political resolution would not only address the grievances of parties on all sides but promote greater understanding and unity within the country.

In response, former President Buhari welcomed the lawmaker and commended his humility and dedication to serving his people.

According to the statement, Buhari assured the lawmaker that he would not be opposed to any political solution for Kanu's release.

Recall that Rep Aguocha recently led a group of 50 House of Representatives legislators across the political and ethnic divides to sign a letter appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Lateef Fegbemi (SAN) to invoke section 174(1)(c) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic as amended and section 107 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, in setting the pathway to reaching the desired outcome.

The meeting, it was learnt, was part of a broad-based initiative aimed at securing a speedy political resolution of the issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu's detention and trial, and securing his subsequent release.