Nigeria: Police Crack Down On Pro-Palestine Protest, Arrest Six Shiites in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command have arrested six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi'ites, in Abuja during a pro-Palestine demonstration.

The protesters, including Ishaq Haruna, Nura Attahir, Ali Muhammad, Abba Abdulkareem, and Abubakar Hamidu, were detained at the SARS Police Detention Facility in Garki, Abuja.

According to eyewitnesses, the police used force to disperse the protesters, who were gathered at the National Mosque in Abuja to show solidarity with Palestine.

In a statement on Sunday, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, led by Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, condemned the arrest and detention of the protesters, demanding their unconditional release.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, signed the statement on behalf of the Islamic Movement, urging the immediate release of the detainees.

He said, "The police are supposed to be for the preservation of law and order. Yet, they continue to arrest and detain free Palestine protesters. This raises questions about whether the Nigerian Police are working for Nigeria or Israel, or if there are Israeli agents in the Nigerian Police promoting Israel's interests and supporting the massacre in Palestine.

"We condemn the unlawful abduction and detention of Yahuza Haruna Masaka, Ishaq Haruna, Nura Attahir, Ali Muhammad, Abba Abdulkareem, and Abubakar Hamidu by the FCT Police. We demand their unconditional release.

"The Nigerian government supports the creation of the State of Palestine, and there is a Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria and a Nigerian Ambassador to Palestine based in Egypt. Recently, the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, stated that there is no justification for the carnage in Palestine.

"We urge the police to release the detained protesters and stop supporting Israel's interests. We also call on the Nigerian government to uphold its commitment to the Palestinian cause and stop the police from perpetuating brutality and repression."