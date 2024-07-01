Nigeria: Zamfara Gov Hosts Newly Appointed Federal Permanent Secretary, Praises Her Achievements

30 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has hosted Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretary representing Zamfara State.

Dr. Maryam and seven others were announced as new federal permanent secretaries last Friday.

A statement by the Governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal hosted Dr. Maryam on Sunday in a show of solidarity and support.

While congratulating Dr. Maryam, Lawal urged her to be a good Ambassador of Zamfara State.

Lawal said, "I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your recent appointment as a Federal Permanent Secretary.

"This is indeed a remarkable milestone that we hope and pray you will utilize for the service of our dear nation and also help us in our quest to rebuild our beloved state.

"Zamfara State government will provide you with all the support you need and we are proud of your achievements.

"I host you today to appreciate you and to let you know that on behalf of the state, we are all proud of you."

