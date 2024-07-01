Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Backtracks On Federal Permanent Secretary Just Appointed By Tinubu

30 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Zamfara State Government earlier rejected the appointment of Mrs Ismaila as federal permanent secretary representing the state.

The Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, has hosted Keshinro Ismaila, whose recent appointment as a federal permanent secretary his government earlier rejected.

The governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, in a statement, said the governor hosted Mrs Ismaila on Sunday, commending her for her achievements and pledging to support her as the permanent secretary representing the state.

PREMIUM TIME reported how the Zamfara State Government rejected the appointment of Mrs Ismaila.

The appontment of Mrs Ismaila and seven others as permanent secretaries by President Bola Tinubu was announced on Friday.

However, the Zamfara State Government said Mrs Ismaila is not an indigene of the state and is, therefore, not qualified to be appointed to represent the state.

Its protest goes back to May when the state's Head of Service, Ahmad Liman, wrote to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation that Mrs Ismaila is not an indigene of Zamfara and, hence, must be dropped.

Although the state government claimed that Mrs Ismaila is not from the state, PREMIUM TIMES understands that she hails from the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Her paternal and maternal grandparents were from Tsafe town.

PREMIUM TIMES has learned that the Keshinro in her name is that of her husband, who is Yoruba. Her late parents were Christians from the Hausa minority Christians in Tsafe LGA. Her late father was an ECWA church pastor and a famous clergyman.

Acceptance

The governor, while hosting her, congratulated Mrs Ismaila and urged her to be a good ambassador of Zamfara State.

"I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your recent appointment as a federal permanent secretary.

"This is indeed a remarkable milestone that we hope and pray you will utilise for the service of our dear nation and also help us in our quest to rebuild our beloved state.

"Zamfara State government will provide you with all the support you need, and we are proud of your achievements.

"I host you today to appreciate you and to let you know that on behalf of the state, we are all proud of you," Mr Idris quoted the governor saying.

