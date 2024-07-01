Nigeria: 'Òlòtūré: the Journey' Excels in Its Realistic Depiction of Human Trafficking Horrors

Four years after the movie's release in 2020, Netflix, in collaboration with EbonyLife Studios, continues with the story of Òlòtūré's journey.

Movie Title: Òlòtūré: The Journey

Date released: 28 June 2024

Episodes: 3 (around 35 minutes)

Director: Kenneth Gyang

Cast: Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Adebukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Patrick Doyle, Bucci Franklin, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Onoh, Pearl Wats

After the release of the 2020 movie 'Òlòtūré,' the story of the journalist entrapped in her investigations is far from over.

The Nollywood Netflix series "Òlòtūré: The Journey" is a sequel to the 2020 movie Òlòtūré. It is a powerful social commentary on Nigeria, blending the intensity of a documentary with storytelling.

Inspired by a 2014 trafficking investigation by PREMIUM TIMES, the movie follows the story of Òlòtūré, a young journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute in Lagos to expose the dark world of prostitution and human trafficking. What she uncovers is a sprawling web of violence, corruption, and exploitation.

Four years after the movie's 2020 release, Netflix, in collaboration with EbonyLife Studios, continues the story of Òlòtūré's journey.

Plot

After surviving the harrowing experiences of her undercover journalism and several failed escape attempts, Ehi finds herself among other young girls disguised as missionaries on a bus crossing the porous Nigerian border with fake passports en route to Europe.

The journey takes them from Nigeria to Niger, with the girls being moved from one vehicle to another at various points along the way.

Meanwhile, Linda's murder after being caught with a phone and her sister Beauty's escape at the border caused chaos.

Alero, the woman organising the smuggling operation, had a fallout with her boss, Tony. Tony faced pressure from Antonio, his Italian human trafficker contact, due to the missing girls.

As the girls journeyed through Niger, their bus was ambushed by unknown gunmen sent by Ade. The attackers killed everyone except for Ehi and another girl, Peju, who managed to survive.

On the other hand, Alero's problems deepened when Sir Philip, who had raped Ehi, discovered her diary and placed a bounty on Alero. Sensing Alero's vulnerability, Chucks saw an opportunity to replace her in the trafficking network and began building a relationship with Tony.

Meanwhile, Beauty, who had escaped earlier, returned home only to find her house and mother destroyed by fire. Overwhelmed by frustration, she blamed the charms and oaths taken at a shrine before their journey. Facing rejection and with no family left, Beauty returned to prostitution, this time with Chucks as her middleman.

Meanwhile, at Niger, Ehi meets two immigrants, Ben and Andrew, who were encountering Europe top; they paired together and headed to Libya, but what had started as a quest for greener pastures became for them a journey in the valley and the shadow of death. What will become their fate? Where would Ehi's undercover journalism lead her to?

Character Analysis

The series maintained some key characters from the original, such as Sharon Ooja (Òlòtūré), Omoni Oboli (Alero), Ikechukwu Onunaku, and Patrick Doyle (Sir Philip).

And introduced some new characters like Daniel Etim Effiong (as Tony), Stan Nze (as Ben), and Amarachukwu Onoh (as Andrew) Òlòtūré: The Journey has some excellent actors who do a splendid job of bringing their characters to light.

The series continues to showcase Sharon Ooja as the titular protagonist, Òlòtūré, who goes undercover as Ehi. Ooja's performance captures the character's internal struggle and resilience.

Her portrayal makes viewers empathise deeply with her plight as she balances the drive to uncover the truth with the need to stay alive.

Ooja's ability to convey complex emotions and maintain the intensity of her character from the original film is a testament to her acting prowess.

Omoni Oboli, as Alero, the orchestrator of the smuggling operation, delivers a compelling performance. Her portrayal of a character caught in a web of crime and betrayal adds depth to the narrative. Oboli's ability to convey ruthlessness and vulnerability makes Alero a multifaceted antagonist.

Stan Nze's portrayal of Ben stands out, especially with the character's mix of Ghanaian and Nigerian origins. Nze's ability to shift accents and mannerisms adds authenticity to his character, making Ben's journey and struggles more relatable.

Amarachukwu Onoh as Andrew, paired with Ben, enhances the narrative. Their shared journey towards Europe, filled with peril and hope, is brought to life through Onoh's performance, which complements Nze's portrayal of Ben.

The supporting cast delivers strong performances, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the story. Though not as central, their roles provide essential context and depth to the main narrative.

"Òlòtūré: The Journey" benefits significantly from its talented cast, both returning and new.

Movie Analysis

'Òlòtūré; The Journey' is a hauntingly factual portrayal of the horrors of human trafficking, making its emotional appeal palpable even to viewers unfamiliar with Nigeria.

The series does not shy away from depicting sexual assault or shocking violence, using these elements to present a raw and theatrical reality. Themes of corruption, criminality, grinding poverty, and the hope for a better life at "the next level" drive the narrative.

The film offers a glimpse into the desperate lives of Lagos prostitutes, highlighting the human reasons behind their choices and the overwhelming exploitation and violence they endure. The story also delves into the difficult journey of migrants through the Sahara Desert seeking greener pastures in Europe.

As Oloture, the protagonist, runs from traffickers who are aware of a mole among them, she must do whatever it takes to get her story out. Concurrently, Beauty returns home only to discover that her home is not what she thought it was.

'Òlòtūré: The Journey' is an emotional story of resilience and the seedy underbelly of human trafficking, showcasing Oloture's journey through a series of relentless adversities. Her sad experiences that led to her trip to Europe knitted into a fraught with friends and enemies, and the storytelling is so compelling that it's difficult to look away even for a moment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The series vividly portrays the horrific challenges people face to survive and the bleak reality of those who choose a difficult life due to a lack of alternatives. This portrayal is nothing short of heartbreaking.

However, the series disappointingly ends without resolving many of its storylines, leaving viewers with incompletion. The pacing is frantic, and the story feels unfinished despite the short runtime per episode. This abrupt ending leaves viewers on a cliffhanger, with many questions unanswered.

The series doesn't clarify whether Oloture and her group reached their destination, what became of Beauty, or the outcome of the impending gang war. Although more episodes are anticipated, this leaves the current season feeling incomplete and half-baked.

Despite strong ties to the original storyline, the series must effectively integrate some pivotal elements from the past. For instance, in the original story, Emeka, Òlòtūré's editor, made efforts to rescue her, which were ultimately thwarted. However, in the sequel, it is revealed that Emeka is dead, though the details of his death remain unclear. Additionally, the series fails to explain how Sir Philip came into possession of Òlòtūré's diary, which was initially given to Emeka.

Nevertheless, the series excels in its realistic depiction of those attempting to travel to Europe through the desert. It boasts impressive cinematography, sound, and lighting effects, which enhance the storytelling experience and keep viewers intriguingly glued to their screen.

Òlòtūré: The Journey is streaming on Netflix

Òlòtūré: The Journey | Official Trailer | Netflix