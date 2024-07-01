Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 20 Travellers Along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway

1 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

About 20 travellers have been reportedly kidnapped along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway by gunmen on Sunday at about 9. pm

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the travellers between Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

Ilisan Development Council Chairman, Wemmy Osude disclosed to newsmen that the information reaching him suggests that the "kidnapping incident occurred between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate.

According to Osude, "A resident of Ilisan (name unconfirmed) was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital.

"Other victims were taken into the bush. While waiting for additional information, please contact your loved ones who may be plying that road at about this time to be cautious."

Osude who confirmed the incident also disclosed that he had spoken to the Sagamu Police Area Commander about the kidnap incident.

"I have spoken to the Sagamu Area Commander about this incident, and hopefully, we trust that all the security agents will go after these criminals and rescue these people."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.