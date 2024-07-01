Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 20 Travellers Along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway

About 20 travellers have been reportedly kidnapped along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway by gunmen on Sunday at about 9. pm

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the travellers between Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

Ilisan Development Council Chairman, Wemmy Osude disclosed to newsmen that the information reaching him suggests that the "kidnapping incident occurred between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate.

According to Osude, "A resident of Ilisan (name unconfirmed) was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital.

"Other victims were taken into the bush. While waiting for additional information, please contact your loved ones who may be plying that road at about this time to be cautious."

Osude who confirmed the incident also disclosed that he had spoken to the Sagamu Police Area Commander about the kidnap incident.

"I have spoken to the Sagamu Area Commander about this incident, and hopefully, we trust that all the security agents will go after these criminals and rescue these people."