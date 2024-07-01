Nigeria: 71,459 Nigerians' Obtain Canadian Citizenship in 19 Years

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, has said over 71,459 Nigerians obtained Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024.

IRCC is a department of the government of Canada responsible for matters relating to immigration to the North American country, refugees, and Canadian citizenship.

The number places Nigeria in the 10th position on the list of new Canadian citizens by country of birth.

The data released by the immigration office showed that while new Canadians come from at least 196 countries and territories, the top 10 places account for nearly half of all new citizens.\

IRCC said the data highlighted the diversity of Canada's new citizen population.

Irene Bloemraad, political sociologist and migration expert, told CTVNews that high levels of citizenship were good.

Bloemraad said research showed a correlation between holding citizenship and better economic outcomes.

"Canada stands out among other immigrant-receiving countries in the very high level of citizenship among immigrants in the country.

"Canada stands out among other immigrant-receiving countries in the very high level of citizenship among immigrants in the country.

"High levels of citizenship are a good thing: research shows a correlation between holding citizenship and better economic outcomes, a greater sense of belonging to Canada and, of course, the ability to participate in elections and have a say in policy," Bloemraad said.

The IRCC data revealed India as the leading source of new Canadians since 2005, with 536,279 individuals obtaining citizenship.

The Philippines follows closely behind with 395,694 new citizens, and China takes third place with 292,325.

Beyond these top three, a diverse range of countries contribute significantly to Canada's growing citizen population.

Pakistan comes in fourth with 180,999 new citizens, followed by Iran (130,998), the United States (99,652), the United Kingdom (98,837), Syria (72,706), South Korea (71,939), and Nigeria with 71,459 new citizens rounding out the top 10.

Al Parsai, a Toronto-based immigration consultant, said the data underscored Canada's commitment to multiculturalism and diversity.

Parsai said: "The consistent number of new citizens from countries like India and the Philippines reflects their significant contributions to the Canadian labour market and society.

"The rise in new citizens from countries experiencing conflict, like Syria and Ukraine, highlights Canada's role in providing refuge and support to those in need.

"The fact that new citizens come from nearly 200 different countries and territories showcases Canada's global appeal and inclusive immigration policies."

In November 2023, Canada announced a new immigration-level plan for skilled workers, caregivers, families, and other classes.

In a statement released by the citizenship and immigration Canada (CIC), the North American country will target the admission of 485,000 new immigrants.

"In 2025 and 2026, Canada will look to welcome 500,000 new immigrants in each year," CIC added.

The Canadian government said the immigration plans will be for economic, family, refugee, and humanitarian classes.