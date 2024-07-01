Nigeria: U.S., UN Condemn 'Horrific Attacks' in Borno

The United States of America and the United Nations have condemned recent suicide bomb attacks that targeted civilian populations in the Borno local government area, Gwoza, that claimed over 18 lives, leaving over 50 people injured on Saturday.

Vanguard reported that the Emir of Gwoza confirmed female suicide bombers attacked a wedding and funeral on Saturday, killing over 30 people on the spot and leaving about 50 people injured.

This attack has sparked wide condemnation from within the country, and across political divides, with notable Nigerians calling for a rejig in the country's security architecture.

The US and United Nations, in a separate statement, also condemn in the strongest possible terms the "horrific attacks" that took place in Gwoza, Borno State on June 29'

According to a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, The United States condoles the families who have lost loved ones while describing the attacks as horrific, The US noted that "These reprehensible acts of violence show a cruel and heartless disregard for human life."

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a full recovery to the injured.

"These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region.

"The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria is committed to our partnership with Nigeria as it works to defeat terrorism and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice." the statement read.

Meanwhile, The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, in a statement on Sunday, expressed his horror and condemnation of the attacks in the strongest terms.

"I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms. I stand in solidarity with the Government of Nigeria and the families and communities of all those affected," he stated.

Fall also reminded all parties involved in the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

He emphasised the United Nations' commitment to supporting the victims of the attacks and conveyed his condolences to the Borno State Government.

"I have reached out to the Borno State Government to express my condolences and offer any support that the United Nations and the humanitarian community can provide to aid the victims of the attack," he added.

Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu who has expressed sadness at the loss of innocent lives, vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.