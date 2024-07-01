Nigeria: Govt to Flag Off Cross River, Akwa Ibom Sections of Lagos-Calabar Highway in August

*Umahi flays foreign contractors for alleged delay in road projects

The federal government has concluded plans to commence the next phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway from Cross River to Akwa Ibom states in August.

A statement signed by Edet Ekpenyong on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations, stressed that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this at a stakeholders' engagement in Uyo.

"We are here to introduce sections three and four of the famous Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. We started and awarded section one which started in Lagos and terminated at the Deep Port in Lagos.

"There is section two that is starting at Lekki Deep Sea Port and taking it to the famous Dangote Refinery," he was quoted as saying.

Umahi added that President Bola Tinubu has directed that sections three and four must start from Cross River and stop at Akwa Ibom. He explained that section three has 27km on Akwa Ibom land, 38km on Cross River State, while section four with 80km is entirely in Akwa Ibom.

"When we complete the procurement process and award these sections three and four, work will start in many sub-sections at the same time. Tinubu is a man who matches his words with actions.

"So we are happy with the level of commendations and support we receive from Nigerians for the so many benefits of the coastal highway. After this stakeholders' engagement, we will get the design and start the procurement. We are very sure that in the month of August construction will start in this state.

"I will not allow construction to start only from Akwa Ibom, but ensure that construction starts in three sections, two in Cross River and one in Akwa Ibom," he added.

Throwing more light on the proposed sections of the road, Umahi said the projects will have a rail track, now redesigned to the sides, rather than the middle of the highway.

Speaking at the event, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, expressed his appreciation to the president for listening to his plea to start sections three and four of the coastal highway in both states.

He called on the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to give maximum support to the federal government and buy into the coastal highway project. The former Akwa Ibom governor also called on the minister of works to engage the services of engineers from the state on the project.

Also speaking at the event, the Akwa Ibom state governor, Eno, represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, assured the stakeholders that the state will cooperate with the federal government to ensure the completion of the project .

Surveyor General of Cross River State, Patrick Bassey, in his remarks said the people should be sensitised on the importance of the road to the state, stating that everything would be put in place from his department to ensure easy access to right of way within the state.

In a separate statement, the ministry of works said the federal government may terminate the contracts on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Lokoja-Benin road for delay on the job.

The minister, while lamenting the attitude of some expatriate contractors in the country warned that any contractor who continues to behave that way will have their contracts terminated.

While inspecting projects sites along Calabar-Itu road on his way to Cross River State from Uyo, Umahi expressed worry over the agony Nigerians go through over the poor condition of the road.

He called on Julius Berger to return to the project site immediately to avoid sanctions from the ministry.

"We are going to do everything to support local contractors. We are going to encourage them, build them so that they can compete with the expatriate contractors," he said.