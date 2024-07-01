Nigeria: Unpaid Bills - Air Force Personnel Allegedly Invade Power Supply Facilities in Lagos

1 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Some air force personnel from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Bolade, Oshodi, have allegedly invaded the premises of critical power infrastructure in Lagos state, rough-handling them in the process and forcibly taking others away.

People in the know of the matter revealed that the air force personnel carried out the act as a result of the disconnection carried out at their base, arising from unpaid electricity bills running into billions of naira.

An eyewitness account revealed that the air force personnel, whose pictures, names and identity available, were withheld, stormed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station, and Eko Distribution Company (Disco) Mushin Business Unit, both situated in Isolo as well as the Ikeja Electric's Oshodi Business Unit, Okota Road.

During the attack, distribution substation operators on duty at the transmission station were said to have been overpowered, while the power supply to some feeders was removed, while insisting on the restoration of theirs.

It was learnt that the Ikeja Electric's Oshodi Business Unit office situated on Okota Road, Isolo was not spared either as employees on duty were assaulted and abducted to the barracks and beaten like common criminals.

