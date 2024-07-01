Ghana: Son of Ghana's First President Francis Nkrumah Dies Aged 89

1 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The eldest son of Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has passed away at the age of 89. Professor Francis Nkrumah is said to have died on Sunday, 30 June 2024, according to reports sighted by The Accra Times.

The Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), the political party Kwame Nkrumah founded, also took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 30, to confirm the demise of Osagyefo.

Rest in Power Dr Francis Nkrumah 😞 💔 pic.twitter.com/yqILngNz9P-- Convention People's Party, Ghana (Official Page) (@TheCPPghana) June 30, 2024

The late Emeritus Professor Francis Nkrumah, a respected pediatrician and public health specialist, was the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), serving from 1989 to 1998.

He's also been commended for his role in poliomyelitis eradication initiatives in Africa, earning him a World Health Organisation (WHO) award in 2016.

Back home, he's received awards from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, for various roles he played as a founding member of the Pediatric Association of Ghana and the West African College of Physicians.

