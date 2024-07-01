Gambia: What Next for the Cement Importers?

editorial

The cement importers claim that they are being restricted from importing cement through tariff barriers and periodic banning, which to them undermines the principles of free market. They claim that they have appealed to the Minister of Trade, the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the National Assembly and could not get any solution to their problems.

It is interesting that during the state of the nation address, some of them decided to hold banners questioning why they are being treated the way they are. The government should give them answers. Their livelihoods are at stake. The Minister and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission should give them audience and address their concerns. That is the way to address protests and even prevent them by acting at the right time.