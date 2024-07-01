Liberia: U.S. Support Excites Boakai

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is excited by the level of cooperation and support that Liberia has received from the United States government since its founding.

"My expectations for these relationships should be a period of honesty, respect, transparency, equity, productive for all of us," President Boakai said over the weekend at the U.S. 248th Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo.

During the ceremony, President Boakai reflected on the long-standing historical ties between the United States and the people of Liberia.

"We are following up closely on the United States while they are celebrating their 248th anniversary of independence. Liberia, in [a] few weeks, will also be celebrating its 177th anniversary of independence as well," said President Boakai.

"This would be a time that the fruit of our partnership go to directly and positively impact the condition of our people and [the] image of our countries," President Boakai continued.

According to him, it's a hope, dream, and prayer for Liberia as a nation that has moved and forcefully sounded its determination to ensure that the two countries do not endure bitterness as usual.

He pledged to lead by example and to ensure that the use of the products of the partnership brings relief and satisfaction to all who have invested in it.

He proclaimed that Liberians' arms are wide open to this new era of productive, usually beneficial relationship with the U.S., Liberia's traditional ally.

Speaking earlier, the Charge d'Affairs at the United States Embassy near Monrovia Madam Catherine Rodriguez said her country cherishes the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Today we gather here to celebrate the founding of the United States 248 years ago with [the] signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776," she said.

The U.S. Envoy detailed that the two countries have shared an extraordinary history that dates back to 1822 when the first African American settlers came to Liberia paving the way for a new nation.

"July 4th is a time for celebration with friends and family, we celebrate with fireworks displays and reflection on our historic founding," said Madam Rodriguez.

"But I think any national birthday is a good time to reflect on what it means to be a citizen of your country," she noted.

According to Madam Rodriguez, America is an idea, adding that it is also a melting pot of people from every country around the world.

She indicated that the United States' history with Liberia is indelibly linked, saying Liberia shares a deep culture and historic tie with the US like any country.

At the same time, the US Envoy said Liberia has just undergone a free and fair election and a peaceful transfer of power, terming it a testament to the country's commitment to democracy.

She extolled the program organizers, the US Marines for presenting the colors, sponsors including Embassy staff, and US citizens and government officials for gracing the occasion.