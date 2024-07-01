Liberia: 'Only Unity Can Give Power Back to U.S.'

Monrovia — The Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) has initiated a comeback campaign for the 2029 Presidential Election, aiming to unify its base and rally support for a resurgence following the narrow, painful defeat in the 2023 election.

At the heart of this early endeavor is the Speaker of the 55th Legislature, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa. Koffa has embarked upon rallying the CDC bases, emphasizing the importance of unity in the party's efforts to reclaim power and overcome challenges.

In a special statement stressed at a CDC political rally held on Friday, June 28, Koffa stressed that the strength of the CDC to make a comeback to the helm of political authority in the country lies in unity.

"The CDC is in a period of counter-revolution and no successful revolution ever bypasses a counter-revolution," the Speaker intimated. "We must issue to our partisans the necessary caveat that during the period of the counter-revolution unity is the most important point of the congress and of the party."

In honesty, the CDC has already begun what could be considered a comeback campaign for the 2029 Presidential Election -- and Friday's event was meant to lubricate the engine for the moves.

Braving the unstoppable rain and thunderstorm in Monrovia and its environs on Friday, scores of partisans and supporters of CDC, in their signature blue, paraded and gathered in hundreds to kick-off the CDC Militants, Homecoming and Reconciliation Program at the main headquarters of the CDC in Congo Town.

During the event's speeches, calls for unity and collaboration among opposition members were reiterated, highlighting the need for a cohesive strategy to secure success in the upcoming election.

The significance of peaceful engagement and respect for differing views was also emphasized to foster a constructive political environment.

Adherents of the CDC and others who supported former President Weah in the last elections are still feeling the pinch of their defeat to the governing Unity Party -- considering that this happened with the thinnest margin, 51% to 49% -- the closest runoff in Liberia's electoral history.

An optimistic Speaker Koffa, however, emphasized that the CDC can reclaim the presidency when it uses its strength to the optimal level.

"The strength of the CDC right now is in unity and in the ideologues that have brought them where they are and the forces that have kept them here," he said. "And so today, on the day that you have made memorable, you have stolen the show, and congratulations and thanks to all of you," the Speaker added.

In a brief remark, Liberty Party's controversial chairman, Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa H. Bility, reemphasized the need for members of the opposition block to rally and join forces with unity in order to take state power, come 2029.

"There will be temptations, but let's work together and come back stronger," Bility noted while hailing Speaker Koffa for his splendid leadership ability at the House of Representatives.

He disclosed that they at the House of Representatives have explicit and overwhelming confidence in Speaker Koffa's leadership and not even 25% of Representatives at the House can vote to have him removed as Speaker.

The Nimba Lawmaker said anyone who attempts to disrupt the Legislature will be disrupting the state, adding that, "if they fire one shot at the House, they will fire back at the Senate and the Executive Mansion", respectively.

Clarifying his statement further, Bility noted that the Liberian people made their decision in the 2023 elections that the two biggest parties in the Country should divide the government with one to the Executive Mansion and another to the Capitol Building and if anyone attempts to change that, it means they want to change the outcome of the elections and they will help to have it changed.

He urged the CDC Militants to remain peaceful and to stand up for their rights. "Let's respect each other's views and remain in the opposition," he noted.

Chief Cyril Allen, a staunch member of the CDC, stressed that the program signifies that a new Liberia has been born, thus referring to it as a destiny of faith occasion. As such, he commended the committed and dedicated partisans of the CDC for a job well done.

Chief Allen said the people of Liberia elected President Boakai to do better for them, but according to him and over the last six months, President Boakai has failed to do so.

"President Boakai has surrounded himself with a bunch of unscrupulous Bureaucrats of the old order," Allen re-emphasized.

Allen urged the Liberian leader to do the right thing because the people were suffering and needed better leadership and deliverance from his much-anticipated government.

Meanwhile, former President Weah, who is the political leader of the CDC, has made it clear that he will be contesting in the 2029 elections -- a pronouncement that put to bed his initial stance that he would not have contested.

At Friday's event, reflections on the current administration and discussions on future leadership aspirations were underlined, with a focus on delivering effective governance and addressing the needs of the populace. The commitment to democratic processes and electoral participation was reaffirmed as preparations for the 2029 elections began to take shape.