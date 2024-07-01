Liberia: Health Workers' Go-Slow Action Leads to Infant's Death in Voinjama

A tragic incident occurred in Sheriff Quarter, Voinjoma, Lofa County on June 25, 2024, where one-year-old Sona Trawally passed away after being denied medical treatment at Tellewoyan Hospital due to a health worker's go-slow action.

Little Sona's father, Abraham Trawally, and his wife rushed their daughter to the hospital Tuesday evening, desperately seeking medical attention for what they believed was a high fever resulting in low blood. Upon arrival, they were met with partially closed doors and unresponsive skeleton staff as health workers continued their go-slow protest, which began on Monday, June 25, 2024, and lasted for three days.

Despite efforts by her parents to seek medical assistance, including visits to the hospital and a local drugstore, they were unable to obtain the necessary medication immediately. Tragically, Sona's health deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away before receiving the required treatment and before any help could come.

The go-slow protest, prompted by the appointment of Dr. Raphael Ombeni Shamavu as County Health Officer, led to a lack of care for little Sona, whose condition worsened due to delays in receiving treatment.

The health workers are resisting the appointment of Dr. Shamavu as CHO by Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto,

A local journalist in Voinjama explained that the health workers' rejection of Dr. Shamavu's appointment is due to his alleged poor leadership at Kolahun Hospital, where he previously served as Medical Director and other health facilities in Lofa where he held key leadership positions.

However, after being rejected at the hospital, Sona's parents took her to a local drugstore where they faced another hurdle: the needed drugs were out of stock. The drugstore could offer no immediate alternatives, leaving the family helpless as Sona's condition worsened. With no other options, Trawally and his wife decided to make arrangements to take their daughter to Guinea for treatment the following morning.

Unfortunately, the infant's condition deteriorated overnight, and she passed away before midnight. Several efforts to get the Tellewoyan Hospital to speak on this matter have proved futile.

The community's response to the incident has been one of sorrow and frustration, with residents questioning the healthcare system's ability to provide timely and effective care. The incident has stirred debate on the delicate balance between workers' rights and the provision of essential healthcare services. Following the replacement of Dr. Shamavu with Dr. Moses Wedigar, the health workers returned to work, but the irreparable damage was already done. The loss of Sona Trawally has highlighted the broader challenges facing the healthcare system in Lofa County and Liberia as a whole, prompting reflection on ensuring both workers' welfare and public health safety.