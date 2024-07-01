Namibia: Dr. Moniba, Namibia PM to Address Nalafem Summit

The summit, one of Africa's largest multigenerational platforms, features panels and keynotes from distinguished speakers and partners, ranging from former presidents and diplomats to civil society and movement leaders.

Dr. Clarence Moniba, Ph.D, the Political Leader of the Liberia National Union (LINU), will today participate in a panel discussion alongside the Prime Minister of Namibia, H.E. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, at the 3rd Nalafem Summit, one of Africa's largest multigenerational platforms.

The Nalafem Summit, taking place in Windhoek, Namibia on July 1, 2024, is themed "Women's Right To Lead" and brings together Africa's women leaders from various sectors, including politics and activism, to discuss pressing issues and forge collaborative solutions.

With a commitment to advocacy, accountability, innovation, and sustained partnerships, the Nalafem Summit has played a crucial role in accelerating the realization of gender commitments across the continent since its inception in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2022.

The panel session featuring Dr. Moniba and the Namibian Prime Minister will be moderated by South African anti-racism activist Zulaikha Lali Patel. The session, themed "Intergenerational Accountability, Gatekeeping, or Co-Leadership," will also feature other high-profile personalities such as Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, a revered anti-apartheid activist and Commissioner of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, and Jokate Mwegelo, Secretary General of the Chama cha Mapinduzi's Youth Wing, Tanzania's ruling party.

In anticipation of the event, Dr. Moniba remarked, "The Nalafem Summit represents a unique opportunity for leaders of all ages to come together and chart a course for Africa's future."

Dr. Moniba has over 15 years of experience in public service and was a contender in the 2023 Liberian Presidential elections. His previous roles include Minister of State Without Portfolio and Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

During President Sirleaf's administration, Africa's first elected female head of state, he played a leading role in infrastructure development in Liberia from 2014 to 2018, while leading the nation's Diaspora Engagement Unit, the Philanthropy Secretariat, and the President's Delivery Unit.

In 2018, he was awarded the Knight Commander of the Most Venerable Order of Pioneers for his distinguished service to Liberia.

The Nalafem Summit in in Namibia which

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Building upon the successes of the inaugural edition in Abuja and last year's summit in Nairobi, Kenya -- aims to foster intergenerational accountability and deepen conversations on the Africa Young Women Beijing+25 Manifesto demands.

The summit will create a platform for information sharing, capacity support, and financing for young women's leadership. Specifically, the summit will address cybersecurity challenges and combat online harassment to enable safety for women in politics, thus ensuring their full participation.

The event features panels and keynotes from distinguished speakers and partners, including former presidents, diplomats, civil society, and movement leaders, who will enrich discussions and amplify the summit's impact.

The summit aims to contribute to the establishment of a Multigenerational Support System, promote innovation in digital access and education for girls, and recognize the exemplary leadership of African women leaders through the Nalafem Awards Ceremony.