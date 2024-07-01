Nigeria: Why PDP Lost 2023 Elections in C'river - Chairman

.....APC took advantage of our mistakes, but we'll bounce back..Sen Jarigbe

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem Esq has attributed their failure to clinch the governorship office as well as other important positions to the internal wrangling and disunity.

Ikem said they went out for the election with a divided house and therefore lost key positions including the governorship adding that a house divided cannot stand.

He made the revelation at the Party's Stakeholders meeting held at Metropolitan Hotel on Sunday in Calabar.

Ikeme said : "We went into an election with a divided house, and a divided house can not stand. As party, we've enjoyed unprecedented success and we took that for granted.

"This party remains strong at the grassroots. I take responsibility for the outcome of the last election and the way things turned out.

"We're going back to regig our party.we are going to put things in place. I am not proud to be a Chairman that lost elections in the state, but am proud that I come from a zone where we did a bit different.

"Let's look beyond personal interests, there are challenges we need to over come. We need to reason with each other. There's still enthusiasm for the PDP and we will definitely bounce back , he assured.

On his part , Senator representing Northern Senatorial District , Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe lauded party stakeholders for keeping faith with the Party.

He stressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC was not infallible adding that the PDP must remain steadfast and also take advantage because APC will also make mistakes.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm of members of the party. I'll like to encourage all of us. The only thing that is constant is change.

"APC took advantage of our mistake and took power, I don't think APC on their part are infallible, they'll also make mistake and we'll take over,"Jarigbe said.

The govership candidate during the 2023 election , Sen. Sandy Onor assured party faithfuls that the PDP would rise again.

Onor maintained that the greatest glory was not in falling but in rising again adding that if they come together as a party, tomorrow would be greater than yesterday.