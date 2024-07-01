Nigeria: Turkish NGOs Donate 2000 Cows, Camels to Sokoto - Sozecom

Turkish Islamic Organizations has donated over 2000 Cows and Camels for Uhudiyya otherwise known as (Layya ).

Executive Chairman Sokoto state Zakkat and Endowment (Waqaf) Commission Malam Lawal MAidoki disclosed this to newsmen at a press conference held at the commissions Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said , the donations by the two Turkish Islamic Organizations Suleimaniyya Humanitarian Relief Association and Darul Erkam Foundation Turkey was in collaboration with Sokoto state Zakkat and Endowment Commission (SOZECOM).

According to Maidoki, Darul Erkam foundation slaughtered and adonated 500 bulls at the Amirul Muminina Secondary School slaughtering center and offered SOZECOM as partners 240 build in 6000 people benefited with meat shared.

" We used five centers for the distribution of meat that include Government Girls College Sokoto, AA Raji School for Disables,Darul Hadith, HABMAS Girls Arabic School and Qatar Center all in the state capital.,"

" The Suleimaniyya Humanitarian Relief Association slaughtered and donated 1394 Bulls and 35 Camels, " the Association used two centers that include SOZECOM Secretariat where the slaughtered 674 Bulls and Islamic Education Trust (IET) slaughtering center 720 Bulls.

"Beneficiaries of the Sulaimaniyya Uduhiyya meat include Jumu'at Mosques, Islamic Organizations, Human Right and NGOs ,MDAs, 87 Districts, 134 Ramadan Feeding Centets, Ministry for Religious Affairs, Qur'anic Schools and security Agencies ."

"Others are Hospitals , IDPs, Orphanage Home and Inmates at the Correctional centers".

"50,000 people benefited with meat at the two slaughtering centers used by Suleimaniyya Humanitarian Association " says SOZECOM chairman .

The SOZECOM Chairman however expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for contributions to the successful conduct of the Uhudiyya exercise , adding that , the Governor assisted the cimmission greatly in the area of logistics and Accomodation for the Turkish group.

He also thanked his eminence thebSultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III for blessings and fatherly advice.

Maidoki further commended Journalists, Security Agencies , members of SOZECOM management for various roles played during and after the humanitarian exercise .

He however apologized to people of the state who could not benefit with the shared meat fue to one reason or the other and solicit for their understanding .