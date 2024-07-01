Nigeria: El Kanemi Win Federation Cup and Ticket to CAF Confederation Cup

*Rivers Angels stun FCT's Naija Raitels to lift the women's cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Two goals by Nasiru Salihu gave El Kanemi Warriors their third President Federation Cup title yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island. The Maiduguri-based team who previously won the competition in 1991 and 1992, scored the goals in the 31st and 65th minutes against Abia Warriors to cap their blissful season with promotion back to the NPFL and a ticket to CAF Confederation Cup campaign next season alongside Enyimba FC of Aba.

El Kanemi also pocketed the N50million top prize money at stake while the runners up got N20million.

From blast of whistle, El-Kanemi kept spectators on the edges of their seats for long periods. Midfielder Salihu, who would be crowned MVP of the competition, dazzled in the middle of the park and scored both goals to postpone Abia Warriors' glory day.

Interestingly, Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Ali Ishaku had given hopes to the team from across the Niger when as early as the 12th minute saved a penalty taken by Salihu.

Earlier yesterday, Rivers Angels won an enthralling encounter with Naija Ratels from the Federal Capital 1-0 to lift the women's version of the President Federation Cup and the N25million top prize. The runners up got N10million.

The match was decided by a goal scored from the penalty spot by Blessing Okpe right before the half-time whistle.

Coach Whyte Ogbonda, who lifted his first trophy as head coach of the Port Harcourt team, praised his players for their dedication, resilience and hard work. "This victory is a testament to the team's resilience and determination. We are thrilled to be champions of the President Federation Cup."

Naija Ratels' head coach, Bankole Olowookere, commended his young squad for their progress to the final. "Although we did not get the desired result, I am proud of my players for their fighting spirit. We will learn from this experience and come back stronger."

Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, the Acting Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Umar Usman and President of NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, were among the dignitaries as Nigeria's Cup final returned to its birth place by the Lagos Waterfront. There were also representatives of the Governors of Lagos and Abia States, Nigeria's FIFA Member Amau Pinnick, top officials of the Lagos State Government, Members of the NFF Executive Committee, Members of the NFF Congress and directors of the NFF and the Lagos State Football Association.