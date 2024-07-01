Nigeria: Sports Minister Tasks NFF to Hire First-Class Coach for Super Eagles

Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh, has said the next foreign coach for the Super Eagles must be a first-class coach, who will command the respect of the players and be convinced he can qualify Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup.

The NFF have announced they will appoint a new foreign coach to lead the Super Eagles before the 2025 AFCON qualifiers begin in September.

"It has to be a name that will inspire the spirit of our nation," Sports Minister John Enoh told Segun Odegbami's Eagle7 FM radio yesterday.

"He has to be a first-class coach with a track record, a pedigree, who will earn the respect of our players," insisted Enoh even as several football stakeholders wonder how the cash-strapped NFF will fund such a high-profile gaffer.

However, the minister also insisted that it is the responsibility of the NFF to pay such a coach.

The Minister underscored the urgency and significance of this appointment, stressing that the chosen coach must not only bring tactical expertise but also possess a deep understanding of African football and its challenges.

"The terrain of African football requires a specific type of knowledge and experience. We need a coach who has proven their capability in this environment and can bring out the best in our players," he added.

Enoh also mentioned the tremendous support the NFF has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, reinforcing the government's commitment to elevating Nigerian football on the global stage. "Our goal is clear - we want the Super Eagles and other national teams to excel and bring glory to our nation. The right coach will be instrumental in achieving this," he stated.

The Minister concluded by urging the NFF to expedite the selection process and ensure that the new coach is in place well ahead of the upcoming games. "Time is of the essence. We must act swiftly to prepare adequately for the 2025 AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers. The future of Nigerian football depends on the decisions we make today," he emphasized.