Liberia: Infoquest Liberia Commends President Boakai, VP Koung for Publishing Their Assets and Liabilities

InfoQuest Liberia has described as laudable steps the publications of the Assets and liabilities of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

"We as Civil Society organizations are in the vanguard to advocate for a change and when it is good, we have to commend and when it is not perfect, we have to raise the red flag for the needful to be done and for this one, we have to commend President Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung respectively", Mr. Matthias Yeanay, Executive Director of InfoQuest Liberia Discloses.

We believe that the decision by the two top officials of government demonstrates good leadership ability and we encourage such to continue.

Moreover, Infoquest Liberia indicated further that the latest step taken by the Liberian leader and his Deputy shows a good signal in the interest of transparency and accountability in government.

The publications of the Assets and liabilities by both President Boakai and Vice President Kpan Koung came following repeated calls and advocacy by InfoQuest Liberia urging the two top officials of government to lead by example.

He also called on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to verify the assets declared and published of both the president and vice president.

As verification forms part of the assets' declaration process.

He mentioned that this will strengthen accountability in our governance space.

It can be recalled on May 10, 2024, the Executive Director of InfoQuest Liberia Matthias Yeanay reminded President Boakai and his officials to publish their assets in the spirit of promoting transparency and accountability in government "Our advocacy and campaign are intended to move Liberia forward and to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of the people".

Mr. Yeanay, Head of InfoQuest Liberia at the same time stressed that if the fight against corruption must be successful, it is key that duty bearers take the right step and lead by example.

We want to use this occasion to call on other officials of government to follow the good examples of their leaders for the betterment of the Country.