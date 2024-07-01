Liberia: Salala Rubber Corporation Shutdown After Violent Protest, Leading to Over 800 Job Losses

Weala, Margibi County — In a significant blow to the local economy, the management of the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) has announced the immediate indefinite closure of its operations following a violent protest on the premises of the company in Weala, Margibi County. The decision has resulted in the loss of over 800 jobs, impacting numerous families and the community at large.

On Thursday, June 27, scores of workers, predominantly tappers, of the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) staged a violent protest over the reported failure of management to mark them (employers and contractors) for five days they were absent from work during a protest on the plantation.

The five days lost was the outcome of an earlier protest stage over 13 counts of long-standing grievances over bad labor conditions, including poor housing, inadequate medical treatment, and unfair labor practices among others.

The enraged protesters ransacked the SRC administrative headquarters and set ablaze the administration building that houses the offices of the company's general manager and other top administrative staff.

The flame was, however, contained in the NASSCORP office alone.

Also, the protesters pelted stones on the window glasses of other buildings and looted bags of rice before moving on to the senior staff housing quarter and set the Plantation Manager Sangeeth Sathyan's home and assigned vehicle on fire, which were destroyed.

The SRC's general manager and other top administrative staff were trapped in their homes for a while before being whisked away by the company's security for fear of their lives.

The workers' last week arson attack and looting of company properties triggered the management to announce the immediate and indefinite closure of its operations.

"In the wake of the recent illegal and violent strike action carried out by employees, in particular, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, which led to the manhandling of senior personnel and staff, especially general manager and one of the company's plantation superintendents, issuing of death threats, as well as the wanton destruction of company properties by burning of senior staff residential unit (s), the plantation manager's vehicle, smashing offices, setting fire to offices and looting, etc, management hereby informs that the operation of the company is closed with immediate effect until otherwise decided", the memo read.

In the memo issued on June 29, 2024, the SRC Management informed all employees that it would pay the appropriate end-of-service compensation to them by applicable laws.

Meanwhile, Mary P. Boimah, the head of the Salala Agricultural Workers Union of Liberia (SAWUL) has expressed shock at the violent turn of events.

She disclosed that the union had been in final negotiations with the management regarding the payment for the lost days when the situation escalated.

SAWUL head has condemned the violence and demanded a swift investigation, emphasizing that those responsible should face legal consequences.

History of 'bad labor practice'

Salala Rubber Corporation is Liberia's fourth-largest rubber producing and processing company. It produces semi-processed rubber used in the manufacture of tires. The company was formed in July 2007 through the merger of a stand-alone rubber processing factory (Weala Rubber Company) and a stand-alone rubber plantation (formerly Salala Rubber Corporation). With the help of a US$10 million loan from the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, the company's new owner, the Belgian multinational Socfin, expanded its operations.

However, the company has been plagued by allegations of poor labor practices, land grabbing, forced evictions, pollution of water sources, sexual abuse, and the destruction of ancestral graves and sacred sites.

What caused the latest protest?

The deplorable condition of estate housing units on the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) plantation was a key grievance that led to a recent protest by plantation workers. The SRC management acknowledged the concerns and announced the formation of a committee to address the housing issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During an investigative tour, a FrontPage Africa reporter found that workers, particularly tappers, are living in huts with shattered windows, leaky roofs, and broken walls and doors. These conditions expose them to the elements and increase the risk of burglary and pest intrusion.

Many tappers, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted the leaky roofs as a major problem, particularly during the wet season when water drips into their homes, worsening their already poor living conditions.

The workers emphasized that these conditions not only cause physical discomfort but also pose health risks due to exposure to pests and unsanitary environments. Despite appreciating their employment, the workers expressed disappointment over the disparity between their hard work and the substandard living conditions they endure, feeling neglected and undervalued by a company that profits from their labor.

The investigation revealed that five of the estate facilities on the plantation provide an unhealthy and troubling living environment for the workers.