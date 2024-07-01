Liberia: Government Should Tackle Root Causes of Flooding

editorial

THE DISRUPTION OF human and vehicular movements in parts of Monrovia following torrential rainfall days ago is not a good sign for the city's future. A clear fact is that drainage channels in most parts of Monrovia are largely blocked, and if not cleared, will impede water flow.

FLOODING HAS BEEN a perennial feature of Monrovia, mainly due to the city's low topography and the blocking of water drainage channels caused by the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by unscrupulous inhabitants.

THE RECENT RAIN that flooded parts of Monrovia and brought movement and commercial activities to a standstill was not a surprise. Over the years, the government's efforts to stem the recurrent flooding have been inadequate and sabotaged by careless waste dumping by citizens.

UNFORTUNATELY, THIS IS not the first time that massive flooding has been experienced in Monrovia. Flooding has become a frequent occurrence whenever it rains, despite all the assurances and awareness campaigns by the government.

MOST RESIDENTS IN Monrovia have long accepted the regular flooding as part of their annual routine and lifestyle. This situation is not only pathetic but also unfortunate. It is pathetic because of the colossal loss of material resources and the displacement of people, especially women and children. It's unfortunate because it keeps happening every year, leaving the situation seemingly hopeless.

KNOWING THAT MONROVIA is flood-prone, it is imperative for the government to do more to mitigate the annual flood risk associated with the city.

IT IS SAD that the situation in Monrovia whenever it rains always results in cries of anguish and hopelessness from Monrovians. The flood paralysis that continues to afflict Monrovia and the suffering of the people are unjustifiable in a society where the government is alive to its responsibilities.

THE GOVERNMENT IS in a position to ensure that circumstances such as this do not occur or should have been put under control in this day and age.

THE NEED TO salvage and protect communities from flooding is paramount, while the need to avert a flood-prone disaster is urgent. Also, people in Monrovia and its environs should reorient themselves away from the bad habit of emptying their waste into drainage systems.

IT IS HIGH TIME the government stopped pressing its luck, as heavy rain will continue to expose its inadequacy. It is urgent and indeed a duty for the government to invest in the necessary resources today to alleviate Monrovia and its environs from flooding problems.

THE TIME IS now to engage experts to meet the environmental challenges in order to avoid human tragedy before any more rain falls.