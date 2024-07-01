Liberia: Former President Weah Slams Unity Party-Led Government for 'Failing to Live Up to Expectations'

Monrovia — Former President George Weah has re-entered the political scene with pointed criticisms of President Joseph Boakai, asserting that Boakai is not the change Liberians need in this new era. Weah's remarks, made during a phone interview with Freedom FM, indicate his renewed interest in shaping the country's political landscape following his defeat in the November 14 runoff election to the 79-year-old Boakai.

Weah accused the Boakai-led government of dishonesty, claiming that officials are not genuinely interested in positive change but have returned to Liberia due to lack of success abroad.

"You wanted change, but Boakai was not the change. Those who left the country and now claim to return for change are not sincere. They are here because their situations abroad were not prosperous," Weah stated.

The Boakai-Koung administration's appointments have included both diaspora Liberians and Unity Party members residing within the country. However, the slow pace of appointments for local partisans has caused frustration and anger within the party. Unity Party Chairman Luther Tarpeh has expressed particular frustration over the preferential appointment of diaspora Liberians, even calling for a protest to demand jobs from President Boakai.

Weah claimed that Boakai, despite having indicated he was not up to the task, was elected as President. He accused Boakai of neglecting his duty to serve the entire country, focusing instead on Unity Party members.

Weah, who was elected in a landslide victory in 2017, becoming Liberia's second post-war president, emphasized that he worked with both ex-President Sirleaf and then-Vice President Boakai for the nation's unity. Unlike his successor, Weah said he sought Sirleaf's advice to ensure the country moved in the right direction.

'From New to Old Era'

Weah criticized the Boakai-Koung administration's failure to deliver on its "100-Day Deliverables." He remarked, "Liberians need to sit down and watch. Boakai is not going to do anything. In their 100 days, we are not seeing results. I hope our people realize we made a mistake, moving from a new era back to the old era."

Despite the challenges during his tenure, which included the COVID-19 pandemic, Weah claimed his government worked tirelessly to restore and build the country's economy. Though he previously suggested he might not run in the 2029 presidential elections, Weah hinted at reconsidering if called upon by the Liberian people.

"I remain committed to the cause of the people. If we go to elections and they need a leader, I will be the candidate," Weah affirmed. He also boasted about his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that Liberia shone among great nations despite global challenges.

Weah criticized the current administration for allegedly harassing tenured officials, a practice he claimed to have respected during his term. He noted the irony of Boakai, who served in the administration that created these tenured positions, now violating the law to remove officials.

The Boakai administration has faced criticism for its attempts to remove Weah-era officials from tenured positions. Despite a Supreme Court ruling against stripping officials of their tenure, President Boakai suspended several tenured officials for alleged financial impropriety and administrative reasons, including all commissioners of the Liberian Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and the Chairperson of the Governance Commission (GC).

Weah argued, "It is time for Liberians to hear us. Boakai has issues, and the disrespect to citizens is wrong. Respect the law; we inherited tenure jobs and respected them."

Weah also accused President Boakai of nepotism, alleging he appointed family members to key positions while removing qualified Liberians. "He says it's not business as usual, but it's more than business as usual. I did not employ my family or children. I was the president of Liberia, not a family business," Weah said.

CDC's "Militant Day" Event

Weah's comments came during the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) "Militant Day" event, themed "Transforming Setback into Comeback." The event, featuring musical performances and sports activities, aimed to honor loyal partisans and regain the confidence of Liberians. Though absent, Weah emphasized the importance of organization and focus to maintain peace and stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acting CDC Chairman Janga Kowo criticized the new government's incompetence, stating, "The government that has come to power has failed in five months." Speaker of the House of Representatives Fonati Koffa also emphasized unity within the party, stating, "The strength of our party lies in our unity."

Despite his absence, Weah expressed his gratitude to partisans for their support, stating via phone, "I wish I was there, but again it is a blessing. One love to you."

The three-day event at the CDC National Headquarters in Congo Town from June 28-30, 2024, featured various activities, including kickball, football, ludo, checkers, chess, scrabble, nafoot, hopscotch, and parker pant.