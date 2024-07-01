Liberian Farkarlum Signs Contract With Austin FC in Mls

Monrovia — Liberia winger Bryant Jimmy Farkarlun has signed his first Major League Soccer contract with Austin FC.

The club on Saturday announced that they have signed the Liberian winger to an MLS contract.

Farkarlun joins Austin FC's first team on a guaranteed contract through the end of the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026.

During his time with the club, he made 12 appearances with Austin FC II in MLS Next Pro and scored two goals and three assists.

The former Monrovia club Breweries man was the No. 31 overall selection in the draft and scored two goals with the first team during the preseason before receiving his MLS Next Pro assignment.

The deal also includes a loan agreement where he can also play for Austin FC II through 2024.

"Jimmy will add depth to our winger options going forward," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is a young talent with the potential" to continue to grow and improve with our club."

Originally from Monrovia, Liberia, Farkarlun began his collegiate career at Houston Christian University in 2020, where he scored 17 goals and eight assists in 47 games. In his final year at HCU, he scored nine goals, three of which were game winners.

He then transferred to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and was named to the All-WAC First Team selection, as he contributed five goals in 12 appearances during his lone season with the Vaqueros.

Farkarlun will take an additional spot on the Austin FC roster and will not assume an international designation as a U.S. green card holder. He is eligible to participate in MLS matches effective immediately.

In 2020, Farkarlun left Liberia to pursue college soccer, with support from Ken Sports Management, owned by former Liberian professional player Arnold Kennedy. Bryant Farkarlun has earned a degree in psychology that will go with him for the rest of his life. After football, he has something to fall back on."

During his college years, Farkarlun secured two MVP awards at Houston Christian University over three years. Additionally, he clinched the Philadelphia 2023 County Meet MVP, serving as motivation for other student-athletes and Liberian players alike.