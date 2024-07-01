Niger: The World Bank Supports Food Security and Climate Resilience for Households in Niger

press release

Washington — The World Bank today approved funding to support Niger's agriculture and livestock sectors so that they become more productive, have better market access, and can stimulate private sector investment. The program will boost food and nutrition security for Nigerien households and their resilience to climate change.

The Livestock and Agriculture Modernization Project (LAMP) will receive a financing envelope from the International Development Association (IDA)* of up to $1 billion, spread over 12 years in three overlapping phases. In Phase 1, which runs through 2029 and is equivalent to $350 million, the project will invest in climate-smart technologies and innovations, irrigation systems, and good agricultural and livestock practices.

In Niger, agriculture accounts for almost 40% of the country's gross domestic product. It employs over 80% of the population. The sector depends overwhelmingly on rainfall. However, because of climate change, rainfall is decreasing and becoming less predictable, while temperatures are on the rise. Desertification and higher frequency of droughts and floods have devastating impacts on crops and livestock. More than 3.4 million Nigeriens are facing acute food insecurity.

"Niger has the fastest growing population of the world and sees its arable land shrinking at an extremely fast pace because of climate change. Therefore, reducing dependence on rainfed subsistence agriculture is an urgent, yet long-term development agenda,' said Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger. "Fortunately, Niger's irrigation potential is very strong, which means that food security for the people of Niger can be achieved. This program will significantly improve agricultural and livestock productivity. It will support irrigation development - 18,000 ha during the first phase alone. It will also improve seeds and livestock breeds, and support access to finance for entrepreneurs."

Under its Phase 1, the LAMP is expected to increase yields of key crops and the marketed volume of farmers' crop and livestock products. The project will enhance climate resilience for 1.5 million people, including 500,000 youth and nearly 700,000 women and girls. By the end of the program, 5 million people are expected to have strengthened food and nutrition security, and 3 million people will have enhanced resilience to climate risks.

This ambitious program will significantly improve agricultural and livestock productivity and transform the sector.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank's fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low- to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to 1.6 billion people. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61% going to Africa.

* 1 US dollar = 611.879 XOF as of June 26, 2024.