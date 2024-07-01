Gambia: Student Rape Victim Recounts Her Victimisation

A 14-year-old student and victim of rape testified before Principal Magistrate Sallah Mba'i regarding her alleged victimisation.

The police charged one Ebou Ceesay with rape contrary to section 3(2)(d) of the Sexual Offences Act 2013, punishable under section 4(a)(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2013.

The Police alleged that Ebou Ceesay in July 2023 at the Kanifing Municipality "forcefully and unlawfully" had carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl. Ebou pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Inspector Baba Jallow represented the Inspector General of Police while Counsel Y. Badjie represented the accused person.

The witness gave information about herself. We cannot provide any information that will lead to exposing her identity based on the law and our ethical standards.

She testified that she used to live with the accused person in the same area.

She recounted that on that day, around 7 pm, her elder sister was suffering from menstrual pain and had given her money to buy medication at a pharmacy. The witness said she met the accused person on her way to the pharmacy. She added that after exchanging greetings with the accused person, the man asked her where she was going. After telling him she was going to the pharmacy, the man asked her to go with him to his house because he had something to give her sister. She testified that she had informed the man that she was in a hurry to get to the pharmacy and return home because her sister was feeling pain, but the man insisted that they should go together because it would not take time.

The witness said she followed the man to his house because of the respect she had for him. She recalled that the man opened his house door and asked her to sit in the living room. She said the accused person entered his bedroom and came out "almost naked" and had only a towel on him.

The witness said the man told her that they were the only two (2) people in the house. She explained at this point she began to cry out of fear and confusion because she did not know the intention of the accused. The witness testified that she began crying and the accused person covered her mouth, pushed her down, and pressed his knees on her lap, threatening to kill her if she revealed the incident.

The witness said she resisted the accused person, but he overpowered her and had carnal knowledge of her.

"The accused forced his manhood into my private part," the girl child said.

She told the court that she was in pain and screaming while the accused continued with his actions. She said the accused continued until he ejaculated and left her on the floor. She added that she could not walk and after some time, she managed to wear her clothes and then left.

She testified that she noticed blood coming from her private area. When asked if she was penetrated, she confirmed that she was. She recounted that the accused threatened to kill her if anyone found out about the incident.

At this point, the prosecuting officer Inspector Baba Jallow, the prosecuting officer, requested an adjournment. The Defense Counsel did not oppose the request.

However, the defence counsel applied for the prosecution to furnish him with all the materials they intend to rely on under section 24 of the constitution and he will bear the cost. The prosecution did not object to the request and assured them they would provide the necessary materials.

The presiding Principal Magistrate Sallah Mba'I ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with the relevant materials they intend to use in the case. The case was adjourned to Thursday, 11 July 2024 for the continuation of the hearing.