Gambia, Spain to Sign Security Agreement, Negotiate Secular Migration

The Gambia is set to sign a security agreement as well as negotiate secular migration with Spain, says Jose Manuel AlbaresBueno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

During an indoor meeting with President Adama Barrow on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, the Spanish Minister told the press that his visit among others, entails negotiation for secular migration agreement and the signing of a security and anti-crime agreement with The Gambia.

"Spain is very committed to safe, regular and human migration and to fight against any human trafficking mafias," the Spanish Minister said.

He said Spain and the Gambia already have an important cooperation commitment in different sectors such as education, health, vocational training, etc.

However, the media was not allowed to ask any questions to the Spanish Foreign Minister or his Gambian counterpart, Dr. Momodou Tagara, who accompanied his guest.

Minister Bueno just gave a run-down of his visit to the Gambia and some of the decisions he reached with the President. In his engagement with President Barrow, he said they reviewed the economic and business relations of their two nations which will be strengthened.

According to the Spanish Minister, the Gambia is a "very successful" tourist destination with great potential for increased investment.

"Spain and the Gambia share a common position in favour of peace, international law, and international humanitarian law both in Ukraine and in Gaza and we want to work together for the stability and development of the ECOWAS and the Sahel region. So this visit contributes to strengthening our collaboration in all areas in which we have started work and this is also a sign of friendship and strong partnership from Spain to The Gambia, for us to continue working together," the Spanish Minister said.