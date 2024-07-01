Ghana: Accra Set to Launch First Green Film Festival

1 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Accra is set to host the inaugural edition of the Green Film Festival (GFF) on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2024. The event will feature a two-day event in multiple locations across the capital city.

The Green Film Festival aims to combine powerful storytelling with urgent environmental themes, fostering meaningful connections between participants and the natural world.

The initiative is designed to promote sustainability and environmental awareness, among individuals and institutions, through short films focusing on the effects of climate change and the significance of environmental conservation.

As part of the event, GFF will host workshops and showcase films exploring five significant themes crucial to the earth's future: Biodiversity, Activism, Food, Climate Displacement, and Wildlife Conservation.

The event is supported by key figures in the media and climate ecosystems, notably, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Addisi (aka Bola Ray), CEO of EIB Network, and Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Vice-Chair of the IPCC's Working Group, among others.

The Green Film Festival is open to filmmakers, environmental enthusiasts, and the general public, offering a unique platform for storytellers, sustainability advocates, and individuals curious about ecological issues to engage with like-minded individuals and become part of a global movement towards a sustainable future.

