Nigeria: Oyo Set for Combined Culture, Food, Music Festival

Mr Olatunbosun said the festival would feature a unique blend of traditional masquerade performances, indigenous cuisine, and music by several Fuji artists.

The Oyo State Government has outlined its plan to host a combined arts, food and entertainment festival on 11 July in Ibadan.

The festival, slated to be held at Race Course amphitheatre, Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, would feature a unique blend of traditional masquerade performances, indigenous cuisine, and music by several Fuji artists.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, dropped the hint while addressing journalists during the Asa Day celebration hosted by Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan on Sunday.

Mr Olatunbosun said that the festival aims to revitalise and promote the state's rich masquerade traditions.

He said the festival, the first of its kind, would combine traditional customs with contemporary entertainment to highlight the vibrant Yoruba culture.

He said the Governor Seyi Makinde administration is dedicated to eradicating the unfavourable stereotypes about masquerade culture that have been shaped by worries about safety.

"Oyo State is the father of culture, we need to promote our culture and change the negative colouration given to our traditions by foreigners," he said.

Mr Olatunbosun assured guests that the location would be securely guarded to provide a secure atmosphere. He said that the celebration of Yoruba cultural heritage would draw attention from around the world and urged households to attend.

He called on other schools to preserve Yoruba culture by doing the same and praised Ibadan Grammar School for organising the Asa Day event.

He counseled parents and educators, especially those who teach Yoruba language, to preserve cultural customs in language and attire.