Nigeria: NAFDAC Shuts 100 Shops in Enugu Market

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down about 100 shops in Ogbete Main Market in Enugu State.

Ogbete is the biggest market in the South-eastern state.

NAFDAC's Director in the South-east, Martins Iluyomade, said the shops were shut down because the owners were allegedly dealing in suspected fake alcoholic beverages.

Mr Iluyomade, a pharmacist, said the agency shut down the shops when its officials raided the market Monday.

He said that during the raid, the agency also confiscated a truckload of adulterated products and arrested four traders suspected of selling fake beverages.

"We stormed the popular Ogbete Main Market, Enugu in Enugu State since Friday and have shut down 100 shops which have been identified for selling fake alcoholic beverages.

"Arrests were made and the suspects are currently in custody," Mr Iluyomade said.

"This fake wine and alcoholic beverages are being sold to unsuspected customers and the general public but we are determined to rid the market of these unwholesome products," he stated.

Prosecution

Mr Iluyomade said the arrested suspects would be charged to court at the end of their ongoing investigation.

The NAFDAC chief explained that the raid was in furtherance to the agency's mandate to safeguard the health of Nigerians and rid the South-east of "unwholesome, substandard, fake and adulterated products."

He said the operation was conducted in collaboration with the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, State Security Service and the Nigerian Army.