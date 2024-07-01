Nigeria: Ahoy Mobilises for Blood Donation to Save Humanity

A group, Association of Humble and Obedient Youths (AHOY) yesterday disclosed that it mobilised its members to donate blood in commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day to save humanity.

AHOY coordinator in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, Olushola Bakare in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, explained that the association's members in the local government partook in blood donation exercise as part of the association's contributions to saving lives and survival of humanity.

He said that the association, having realised the importance of blood transfusion to the survival of those in need of it, encouraged members in Alimosho LGA to partake in the humane exercise, which he noted is in accordance with the social responsibility aims of AHOY.

Bakare emphasized that blood as a "liquid of life" must be made available and accessible to those who require transfusion to survive, reiterating the commitment of the Association to continue to contribute to the healthcare and well-being of members of the society.

He applauded the large turnout of members of the association to partake in the blood donation exercise held at the Alimosho General Hospital, stressing AHOY will continue to make positive impacts in communities across the country and the world in general.

Bakare, who added that blood donation has symbiotic benefits for both the donors and the recipients, urged people to engage in regular safe blood donation exercise for a healthy life.

He lauded the president of the association, Ayodele Oladimeji, for supporting the initiative, stressing that AHOY in the Alimosho axis would continue to create awareness on safe blood donation.