Nigeria: Nema Alerts On Imminent Flood in Jigawa

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has charged Jigawa State government and residents in the 19 local government areas of the state to start preparation for imminent flooding this year.

The director general of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, dropped the hint while speaking during a meeting with stakeholders on early warning and strategies against impending floods in 2024.

The DG who was represented by the Kano and Jigawa territorial coordinator, at the meeting held in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, said proactive measures could control the flooding and minimise its damages to a minimal level.

Mrs Zubaida also called on Jigawa State and communities in the flood-prone areas to join hands in adopting the recommended measures in tackling the natural disaster and assured them of the Federal Government and NEMA support at all levels.

The state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, who was represented by his deputy, Engr Aminu Usman, revealed that the state government has made a budgetary allocation in its 2024 budget for flood control.

He said, contracts have already been awarded for the construction of embankments in some flood-prone areas particularly those around the Hadejia River Valley.

"A lot has been done and work is still ongoing for the dredging of Hadejia River, as well as the construction of drainages, culverts and other waterways across the 27 local government areas of the state to ensure control of the anticipated heavy downpour," he said.

The governor assured NEMA and the general public that all necessary measures would be taken by the government to ensure the control of the flooding before it occurs.