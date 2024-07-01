Nigeria: Executive Order - NAFDAC Hails Tinubu On Move for Drug, Health Security

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing an executive order to ensure drug and health security in the country.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye in a statement Saturday said the executive order is geared towards transforming Nigeria's health sector by increasing local production of healthcare products, reducing costs of healthcare equipment and consumables, and promoting local investments.

She said the executive order sets the stage for a sustainable and high-quality healthcare system for all Nigerians.

She further said it underscored the administration's commitment to transforming Nigeria's health sector, adding that it also aligns with Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), approved in October 2023.

While saying that NAFDAC has in the last six years been putting measures in place to enhance local manufacturing of drugs and other health commodities, the NAFDAC DG said the coming of the Tinubu administration gave local manufacturers a chance to excel and be competitive.