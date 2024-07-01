Nigeria: Executive Order - NAFDAC Hails Tinubu On Move for Drug, Health Security

30 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing an executive order to ensure drug and health security in the country.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye in a statement Saturday said the executive order is geared towards transforming Nigeria's health sector by increasing local production of healthcare products, reducing costs of healthcare equipment and consumables, and promoting local investments.

She said the executive order sets the stage for a sustainable and high-quality healthcare system for all Nigerians.

She further said it underscored the administration's commitment to transforming Nigeria's health sector, adding that it also aligns with Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), approved in October 2023.

While saying that NAFDAC has in the last six years been putting measures in place to enhance local manufacturing of drugs and other health commodities, the NAFDAC DG said the coming of the Tinubu administration gave local manufacturers a chance to excel and be competitive.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.