Nigeria: No Visa Ban On Nigerians - Turkey Embassy

30 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Turkish Embassy in Nigeria has confirmed that there is no visa ban on Nigerian passport holders, as against reports that have raised concern.

On Thursday, reports surfaced, suggesting that Ethiopia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates had revoked certain privileges for Nigerian passport holders, such as visa-on-arrival, e-visa, and outright passport issues.

Specifically, Turkey no longer allows Nigerian passport holders to obtain its e-visa, which was previously a seamless process.

The Personal Secretary to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Wunmi Evelyn, told newsmen that "There is no visa ban on Nigerian passport holders.

"As it is well-known, if there will be any update regarding rules and procedures of the policies and practices of any country, these updates are officially notified to the respective foreign ministries, and statements/announcements are issued by the embassies."

Visa applications are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the secretary explained, addressing specific instances where applicants faced rejections.

"While every application has been considered as case by case, for an applicant who has previously been denied a visa, (if there is not any fraud or forged documents detected) he/she should correct the mistakes that have been made in his/her initial application and try to improve the quality of his/her application.

"Besides, he/she should update the documentation and refrain from supplying old versions of required supporting documents," she added.

This comes following the ranking of Nigeria's passport among the world's least powerful, according to the Henley Passport Index.

In 2023, Nigeria was ranked 90th globally, allowing visa-free admission to only 46 out of 227 destinations.

Nigeria's passport is the fifth-worst in Africa, tied with South Sudan, and only ahead of Congo, Eritrea, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Eche Abu-Ode on the issue, has yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.