The Nigerian army says its troops have killed a suspected kingpin of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The army, in a statement on its Facebook page on Monday, said the troops killed the kingpin and arrested two other notorious terrorists during multiple raids of IPOB hideouts in the state.

It said the operations were conducted in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement, however, did not identify the security operatives who took part in the operations.

Killing of the kingpin

The army said one of the operations was conducted at a suspected IPOB hideout in Ezeinyen Okwe Umucheke, a community in Onuimo Local Government Area of the state.

It said the operation was targeted at the suspected IPOB kingpin identified as Chinemerem, popularly known as "Bam Bam" in the community.

"The operation led to the neutralisation of Chinemerem, as he attempted to reach for his weapon and the arrest of several of his accomplices," it said without giving details of the arrested accomplices.

"A substantial amount of weapons, ammunition, and IPOB/ESN paraphernalia were seized, and the hideout was subsequently destroyed."

The statement said the troops subsequently intercepted other suspected IPOB/ESN members at another hideout in Ama Hausa in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

"Overpowered in the ensuing shootout, the (suspected) terrorists were forced to flee in disarray, abandoning a cache of ammunition and motorcycles," it said.

Seventy-two rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (special), three rounds of 5.56mm, one FN rifle, a pair of military desert boots and one green beret were recovered from the hoodlums, according to the army.

The arrest of two other 'notorious terrorists.'

The army said another operation was conducted in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, which targeted two other notorious kingpins, Izuchukwu Emejuru, otherwise known as "Kingkong," and Chibuzor Chikwe, also known as "Onyema."

"The raid resulted in the arrest of these suspects and the confiscation of a variety of weapons, including a Semi-automatic pump-action gun, a locally made gun, and a pistol," it said.

The statement indicated that some valuables reportedly belonging to Ugonna Iriele, the traditional ruler of Ogberuru in the Orlu Council Area, were recovered by the troops.

Mr Iriele's palace was razed by gunmen who attacked the area in September 2023.

IPOB, a group seeking the independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to the deadly attacks in the regions.

But, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

More arrest

The army, in a related development, said its troops tracked down and arrested a suspected terrorist, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, north-central Nigeria.

It added that the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, magazines, and ammunition.

The statement did not indicate when the multiple operations took place.

"These operations underscore the synergy and commitment of the security forces in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorist groups and criminals," it said.