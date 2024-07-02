Ghana: Olu Jacobs Alive and Well - Joke Silva Slams Death Rumors

Olu Jacobs is widely regarded as a cultural icon and one of Africa's most influential actors. But since his diagnosis with dementia in 2021, rumours have increased about his death

Nigerian actress, Joke Silva, also the spouse of the esteemed thespian, Olu Jacobs, has dismissed rumours of her husband's death, stating that the actor is alive and well.

Speaking to reporters from P.M News Nigeria, Joke Silva stated "My husband is alive and doing just fine." The denial follows rumours of the actor's death, which circulated on social media platforms over the weekend.

To further debunk the rumors, a video of the actor was shared on social media where he was told about the news of his demise.

Proof of Life, Olu Jacobs is alive. I just wonder what the person who started stand this rumour stand to gain?RIP Legend everywhere. The dark side of social media is sickening! May God spare your life to see plenty more years in good health, sir! pic.twitter.com/5cO6NTL29c-- 'Diwúrà (@De_Catalyste) June 30, 2024

This would be the second time the actor's demise has been falsely announced. In 2022, Olu Jacobs was speculated to have passed away after he was diagnosed with Dementia with Lewy Bodies(DLB), a progressive brain disorder causing cognitive, motor, and mood changes due to abnormal protein clumps in the brain. The rumour mongers were threatened with legal action by his wife.

Olu Jacobs is married to veteran actress Joke Silva. The couple established and run the Lufodo Group, a media conglomerate that includes film production, distribution assets, and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

Olu Jacobs is widely regarded as a cultural icon and one of Africa's most influential actors. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and is renowned for his exceptional acting abilities.

He has starred in various British TV shows and series in the 1970s, including "The Goodies", "Till Death Do Us Part", "Barlow at Large", "The Venturers", "Angels", "1990", "The Tomorrow People", and "The Professionals". In 1978, he played President Mageeba in the production of Tom Stoppard's play "Night and Day", presented by Michael Codron.