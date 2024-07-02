Nigeria: No Cholera Outbreak in Nasarawa - Commissioner

Dr Gaza Gwamna, the state Commissioner for Health on Monday said "there are no confirmed cases of cholera outbreak in the state".

The commissioner made the disclosure at a press conference in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) on Monday.

Gwamna however said that 29 suspected cases of cholera were recorded in two out of the 13 LGAs of the state.

The commissioner also noted that 19 suspected cases were recorded in Kokona while 10 suspect recorded in Nassarawa-Eggon LGAs with one mortality case.

"The cases at the moment are still suspected and even the person that died in Nassarawa-Eggon was not confirm, but a suspected case before his death," he added.

He said that the suspected cases were undergoing medical checks to know there status.

The commissioner said that because of the outbreak in some states, the ministry had taken measures to prevent it before it occurred.

He explained that the outbreak of cholera normally happened around this time of the year because of heavy dawn pour usually leads to contamination of water sources that people use.

Gwamna said that already sensitisation had been step up in collaboration with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to educate the people to improve hygiene and ensure regular sanitation.

The commissioner added that the state has deployed Disease Surveillance Officers to every electoral wards across the 13 LGAs of the state.

He noted that the Disease Surveillance Officers are responsible for reporting suspected cases based on the symptoms to the ministry for prompt action.

"They are expected to give reports of happenings in their areas on daily basis to enable the government take action in case of any outbreak," the commissioner added.

He further explained that governor Abdullahi Sule had approved the upgrading of four Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to General Hospitals for improved services.