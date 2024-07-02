One person was feared killed and four others abducted in the early hours of yesterday by bandits in a raid on Guto, Piyawe, Tudun-Fulani and Sabon Gari communities in Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The FCT attack was said to have been carried out by over 30 armed bandits, who surrounded the communities, according to residents.

They shot sporadically and forced their way into people's homes.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the invaders came into the Piwaye through the swamps and made their way to Guto where they kidnapped a man and killed a woman in her mid forties.

The kidnapped persons were alleged to be abducted from their homes in Guto, while another person was kidnapped from Tudun-Fulani, which is incidentally is within walking distance from Bwari council secretariat

The deceased, is identified as Madam Alice.

She was said to have only visited her sick mother who stays with brother in Bwari where she unfortunately met her death.

No security agencies were at hand to foil the attackers, who operated from 12:30a.m to 2:30a.m yesterday morning.

"What happened last night was very unfortunate. We couldn't sleep from 12:30a.m when they stated till almost three o'clock. Initially we thought it was vigilantes that were shooting, but when it became persistent, we knew these people are back again.

"We have had peace for sometimes now but unfortunately they have resumed and this time with full force because it was two groups that entered Bwari that yesterday. One were in Guto while the other group was in Piyawe. It was obvious those ones came prepared, because the sounds we heard through the night, suggest they came with sophisticated weapon," said a resident who does not to be identified.

It was gathered that policemen only turned up after the kidnappers had escaped into the hills through the surrounding thicket.

Bwari Area Council is notorious for bandits overrunning communities in the wee hours and taking residents for ransom, with the abduction and killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and 13 year-old Folashade Ariyo in Bwari and Dutse-Alhaji fresh memories.

Meanwhile, Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State have killed two kidnappers during gun duel to free an abducted victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Timfon John said that the kidnap victim, whose identity is being withheld by the Police, was kidnapped by about six armed men.

The PPRO said on the receipt of the kidnap report, the Command Tactical teams of the State Police Command swiftly responded and went after the kidnappers.

"In an ensued gun battle, two of the kidnappers were fatally injured. They were taken to a hospital where they were confirmed dead while others escaped with the victim.

"However, at about 20.00hrs on the same day following a hot chase of the kidnappers, the abducted victim was abandoned at Afaha Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area where he was rescued by the Police and taken to the Police Clinic for medical attention.

"One tricycle, one Mitsubishi Hilux vehicle, mobile phones, expanded cartridges and other items suspected to be charms were recovered,"she stated.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, has reaffirmed the Command's unwavering Commitment and dedication to making Akwa Ibom uncomfortable for criminals.

The CP thanked the good people of the state for their support to the Police urging them to always report any suspicious acts or movement to the Police and other security agencies.