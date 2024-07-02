Nigeria: Nasarawa Monarch Urges Nigerians to Support President Tinubu to Succeed

Lafia — The Etsu Karu and Chairman Karu Local Government Area Traditional Council in Nasarawa State, Luka Panya Baba, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

The monarch made the appeal while speaking during the 20th anniversary of his throne in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, noting the pride that the Tinubu government will continue to foster on environmental growth in Nigeria.

The Etsu Karu, therefore, gave the assurance that his reign as the paramount ruler of Karu will continue to collaborate with other traditional rulers in the country towards ensuring peace and unity of Nasarawa State and Nigeria.

According to him, "For two decades, I have the privilege of serving Karu people as a leader, and together, we have achieved great things. Our journey has been guided by a commitment to fostering peace and unity among ourselves.

"Our gathering here today is to celebrate a remarkable milestone in the history of Karu Chiefdom. This occasion provides us the opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate the present and look forward with hope and faith."

Appreciating the great role played by the Chiefdom, Baba also lauded the past administrations in the state and the administration of the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule in ensuring that peace and unity remain a cardinal agenda in Nasarawa State.