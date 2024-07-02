Nigeria: No Explosion in Zungeru Power Plant - Adelabu

1 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has said that no explosion occurred at Zungeru power plant on Monday.

A statement by Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, on Monday in Abuja said that the minister was reacting to some social media reports that an explosion occurred at Zungeru power plant.

Tunji quoted the minister as saying that the report of an explosion was a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of such information.

According to the Minister, the Zungeru power plant is on the grid and the plant is running at optimum capacity.

"I have spoken with the Managing Director of Mainstream Energy and I can assure you that nothing of such took place in Zungeru.

"The plant is working and it continues to supply to the grid. We have video evidence from Zungeru that nothing like that occurred today and whoever is interested should go there to find out.

"It is rather unfortunate that people will sit down somewhere and cook up this sort of story. It is unpatriotic; such people should desist from creating unnecessary panic."

The minister assured Nigerians of adequate supply of energy.

"We have seen the worst in the sector, we can only get better.

"We promised incremental supply of power and that is what is happening now and that's why we have the present improvement and it will continue," the Minister assured.

