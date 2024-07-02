Ghana: Canada to Strengthen Its Relations With Ghana - Canadian High Commissioner

Canada is reviewing its engagements with African countries and institutions to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Madam Martine Moreau, disclosed this strategic initiative during a call on the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong in Accra.

She said Canada was committed to strengthening its partnership with Ghana and the African continent as a whole for mutual benefit at all levels.

She stated, "My country is refocusing on reviewing its engagements with African countries and institutions to further strengthen partnerships at the global, regional, or national levels.

"This is to identify areas of mutual interest and to promote win-win collaborations."

On his part, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong lauded the initiative and appealed for cooperation in trade and investment, health, education and skills development, agriculture, peace and security, and climate change amongst others.

He urged the Canadian business community to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.