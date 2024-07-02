Ghana: Canada to Strengthen Its Relations With Ghana - Canadian High Commissioner

1 July 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem, ISD

Canada is reviewing its engagements with African countries and institutions to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Madam Martine Moreau, disclosed this strategic initiative during a call on the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong in Accra.

She said Canada was committed to strengthening its partnership with Ghana and the African continent as a whole for mutual benefit at all levels.

She stated, "My country is refocusing on reviewing its engagements with African countries and institutions to further strengthen partnerships at the global, regional, or national levels.

"This is to identify areas of mutual interest and to promote win-win collaborations."

On his part, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong lauded the initiative and appealed for cooperation in trade and investment, health, education and skills development, agriculture, peace and security, and climate change amongst others.

He urged the Canadian business community to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.