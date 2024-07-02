Morocco, the Gambia Set to Strengthen Cooperation in Higher Education

1 July 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Banjul — The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of The Gambia signed, on Monday in Banjul, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of higher education.

Inked by the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui, and his Gambian counterpart Pierre Gomez, this MoU aims to strengthen and support cooperation between the two countries, notably through the exchange of best practices and the sharing of experience as part of the Plan for Accelerating the Transformation of the Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Ecosystem (PACTE ESRI-2030).

The MoU is also meant to strengthen skills by promoting the mobility of students, researchers and doctoral candidates, through reinforcing the training of human capital as a lever for sustainable development in Africa, and improving the quality of cross-disciplinary teaching, particularly in the fields of digital skills and mastery of information technologies.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Miraoui, who is on a working visit to The Gambia leading a large delegation, emphasized that His Majesty King Mohammed VI places the issue of human capital at the heart of Morocco's strategic priorities, and ranks it as a key driver of cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in The Gambia, Ahmed Belhaj, and members of the delegation accompanying the Minister.

